Key Takeaways Google's Pixel Watch 3 is finally gaining the Loss of Pulse Detection feature that Google touted at its hardware event.

The feature uses the wearable's heart rate sensor and AI to detect the loss of pulse. It subsequently calls emergency services if it doesn't detect any movement from the user.

The feature is rolling out now in Europe. In the US, Google is still waiting for FDA approval.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 is a solid upgrade over its predecessors, thanks to a new 45mm size, better battery life, improved tracking, UWB support, and more, making it worth every penny if you're still using one of Google's older wearables. What truly sets it apart, however, is support for a novel feature that could save lives in emergency situations.

At its hardware event back in August, during the Pixel Watch 3's presentation, Google showed off a Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which, as the name suggests, can detect if and when the watch wearer's pulse stops. If the watch does detect a loss of pulse, it can automatically call emergency services.

The new feature wasn't available for use upon the wearables release, though that appears to be changing now. As shared by code sleuth Assemble Debug on their GApps Flags & Leaks telegram channel, a new version of the Google Pixel Watch app (3.1.0.673374531) finally brings Loss of Pulse Detection support, at least in Europe.

US availability awaited

Source: GApps Flags & Leaks

As highlighted in the short GIF attached above, upon detecting the loss of pulse, the Pixel Watch 3 will give users 20 seconds to let it know that they're okay, and the reading might have been a false positive. The countdown is accompanied by an audio alarm. If the user doesn't tap the "I'm OK" button, and their pulse remains undetected, their LTE watch or phone will automatically call emergency services and leave an automated message with information on the user's condition and their location. Users will also have the option to talk to an operator, if they're up for it.

According to Google, the watch uses its built-in heart rate sensor and AI tech to spot the loss of pulse. It then double-checks with extra sensors to look for movement in an effort to minimize false triggers.

It's worth noting that the feature is currently only available in European countries, including the UK, France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. In the US, Google is apparently still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and although Google rolling out support means that the feature is one step closer to becoming reality, it is still unavailable in the US, even with the updated Pixel Watch app.