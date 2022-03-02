In addition to economic and legal measures taken by nations around the world to signal their shock after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, internet giants are stepping up to help. Google has made some of the most visible moves so far, turning off business and road traffic data for maps of the country to obfuscate possible troop movements, enhancing account security, and tackling disinformation campaigns.

Google isn't done yet, and today the tech giant outlined additional steps it has taken to aid the besieged country. Calling the Russian invasion "a tragedy and a humanitarian disaster in the making," Google shares that it has teams working 24/7 on several fronts, including facing down cyber warfare and ensuring the public can access reliable information.

Additional measures begin with support from Google.org, which together with company employees has already raised $15 million in donations toward aid and relief for Ukraine. Some $5 million of that will go towards helping promote trustworthy governmental and humanitarian organizations. Google notes that while "malicious activity" hasn't increased significantly, the company's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has spotted evidence that cyberattackers are zeroing in on targets related to Ukraine, including members of the nation's government.

Google's also taking on particularly dramatic step: the de-platforming — for European viewers — of YouTube channels for Kremlin propaganda outlets Sputnik and RT (Russia Today). The company categorizes the measures as part of an open-ended pause in Russian state-funded media's ability to make money from content published on any of its platforms. While most Google services are still available for Russian citizens to use, Google is "committed to complying with all sanctions requirements."

Economic measures by the United States and other NATO countries have already put a heavy economic strain on Russia, tanking the ruble's value and prompting bank runs in major cities. It's not clear what effect that will have on Vladimir Putin's plans, but it seems likely there will be additional sanctions from all over in the days to come.

OnePlus calls off merger between OxygenOS and ColorOS, but they'll still share a codebase Fans of the former OxygenOS may have room to breathe

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email