We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.

In a video all too reminiscent of the one it released for the Pixel Watch last week, this Pixel 7 Pro clip focuses on the design of Google's new phone. The description calls it sleek, smooth, and sophisticated, three words that are hard to argue with. Although we have yet to get our hands on one, these recent promotional videos have revealed the Pixel 7 Pro as an excellent refinement to the design Google first launched last year.

It's a much more serious video in tone than a couple of other recent trailers, most notably one featuring some clever pixelation. Gone are the Team Pixel members getting their first look at some new hardware. Instead, we watch as each section of the device is highlighted one by one, all set to what I would describe as a latter-day Radiohead-type beat. It also gives us another look at the Pixel 7 Pro's curved display, which looks scaled back compared to its predecessor. Still, it's bound to frustrate a few people — our most recent weekend poll suggests most buyers aren't interested in those curved edges.

Between Google's official teases and a never-ending fountain of leaks, there's not much mystery left for the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. Still, we're pretty excited about next week's official launch. Make sure to mark off some time on your calendar to follow along with us — you never know what we might see.