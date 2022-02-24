Trying to keep track of all of the updates the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has received since launch feels like a full-time job. From delays to pulled patches, they've run into a whole host of hurdles that don't usually affect Google's smartphone lineup. Following a month where each device received not one but two software updates, those looking to join the Android beta program are facing some roadblocks.

A Reddit thread on r/Android_beta gained traction this week as Pixel 6 owners questioned why their devices weren't receiving Android 12L beta 3. Google's latest phones had been left out of the beta program until a couple of weeks ago, when they were officially added just hours before this latest release dropped. At the time, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users could join without any issue, which begs the question: what changed?

Well, Google has an answer. According to the official Google account on Reddit, anyone running the latest February build, labeled SQ1D.220205.004, will have to wait until Android 12L beta 4 to join the program. This release isn't the version that launched alongside the rest of the Pixel lineup — instead, this firmware version is the surprise mid-month patch launched last week.

Basically, if you jumped on the most recent software update only to get that beta itch in the days since, you're out of luck for now. Google's comment suggests a fourth beta version for Android 12L is on its way for sometime in March, and that's the one that'll come to your phone. And hey, we can also treat this news as confirmation for a fourth beta — the initial roadmap released last year only showed plans through February, with an official launch set for sometime after.

Anyway, if you're bored while waiting for Google to actually, you know, properly deliver beta software to your phone, we've got a fun game for you to play: Pixel 6 MadLibs. Try this one out: "The [month] Google Pixel 6 update has broken [latest feature]." It's fun for the whole family.

