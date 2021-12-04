Available now for the Pixel 3 and later

Google's been doing nothing less than nailing it lately when it comes to wallpapers, and we're not even talking about the beautiful magic that is Material You. Pixel phones have access to a stunning assortment of exclusive wallpapers, and today we get a look at the latest set, as Google shares some super-colorful designs that celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

We've seen Google publishing some great, socially aware wallpaper collections over the last few months, with sets released in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mental Health Awareness Day, and most recently National Native American Heritage Month. To those we can now add these three new designs created by First Nations artist Dana Kearley.

Of course, Google's efforts to embrace people with disabilities extend far beyond just some awareness-raising wallpapers, and the company continues to impress us with some powerful software tools that help level the playing field for everyone. Earlier this week, for instance, we saw Chrome's automatic image-captioning system expand to support a bunch of new languages.

You can check these all out for yourself in the Curated Culture section of Google's Wallpapers app on Pixel phones.

