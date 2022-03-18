Google doesn't always knock it out of the park with new products and services, and you don't need to look any further than Google Glass to know that. Glass was a forward-looking idea that might have easily been incorporated into the company's family of devices, but it just didn't seem to land with consumers and dropped off the radar almost as soon as it was introduced — only to pop back up a few years ago for enterprise users. With the acquisition of a microLED startup, however, it seems clear the tech giant isn't done with AR.

According to The Information, Google has acquired Raxium, a startup that develops microLEDs for AR use. The price hasn't been made public, but previous negotiations reportedly suggested Raxium was valued at about $1 billion. As The Information notes, Google has spent years working on its own headsets with little progress, but this makes it seem like the company wants to have more oversight when it comes to the technology needed to make devices like VR headsets and yes, smart glasses.

While Raxium hasn't released a product of its own, a look at the company's website emphasizes the potential for using microLEDs in devices like smart glasses as well as in VR. There's a lot of promise in microLED technology in general, but it's still mostly restricted to massive displays such as Samsung's The Wall.

Google is following a trend that has seen Meta and Apple make similar purchases. Even if Google Glass is long gone as an off-the-shelf consumer product, it's beginning to look like AR will come into its own in the near future.

