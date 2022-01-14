The Pixel 6 might've won the hearts of many writers here at Android Police — not to mention our oh-so-coveted phone of the year award — but it's had a couple of rough months. After a buggy launch and a software delay, the December patch arrived last month with a ton of fixes in tow. Unfortunately, it also broke cell reception on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, leading to reduced signal strength for users around the globe before Google finally pulled the plug. If you've been patiently waiting for a January update to finally iron out these issues, we finally have our first hints of when it's arriving.

Canadian carrier Fido — a company owned by Rogers — maintains a spreadsheet for upcoming and planned updates to all of its supported phones. Sitting on top of the list after today's update is the Pixel 6, with January's security patch and all of its various fixes scheduled for January 17th. If that date's accurate, Monday could bring some relief to all of those beleaguered Pixel owners still stuck on the November patch.

As with any carrier-planned launch, you should take this with a grain of salt. Although a Monday launch fits nicely with Google's "late January" timetable, it's also a holiday in the United States — an odd time for a US-based company to launch a major update. Still, this latest hint does seem to bode well for some kind of release next week, even if it's not exactly on the 17th.

Google's under a lot of pressure to get this patch to users — and, even more importantly, to get it right. Even by the standards of a Pixel launch, this latest release is buggy, and it's been bad enough to scare some prominent users off altogether. Just this week, YouTuber MKBHD made it clear on Twitter he was returning to an S21 until his next review. That's a bad look for Google, especially coming from someone with a following of his size.

With January 17th just a few days away, it won't take too long to find out whether or not it's an accurate launch date. So if you've been dealing with headache after headache following an upgrade to the Pixel 6, breathe a sigh of relief. Your struggles might finally be coming to an end.

