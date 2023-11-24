Users continue to encounter frustrating issues when trying to deploy Android Backup. It’s an ongoing concern, one that hasn’t been addressed to the satisfaction of the digital search powerhouse known as Google, not to mention the actual users themselves. Recently, only compounding the problem, a kernel bug locked some of the Android faithful out, cutting them off from their data. What’s to be done in a situation like this? Typically, while awaiting the rollout of a fix, factory resets and data backups come to the rescue.

The core of the problem is this: factory resets work when smart devices temporarily go kaput, but the same can’t be said for Android Backup, not right now, and that’s not acceptable. It’s not acceptable for keeping users loyal, nor is it acceptable for building a larger Android fellowship. A remedy is forthcoming, at least it should be, right?

Overlooking the current status quo

All smoke and mirrors, Android Backup Service promises to seamlessly restore settings and App data. Everything slots back into place as if a user's identity has been invisibly lifted by gentle hands and inserted back in place, perfectly cloned. Only, that promise has proved empty. Crippled by limited app storage, a ridiculous 25MB limit, this conflicts with our massive photo rolls and collection of high-quality apps, games, not to mention massive streaming services we browse daily that are often cached locally.

Reddit subscribers have been quick to point out the many issues they have with Android's backup system, and when Reddit gets in on the blame game, the echo chamber of complaints is only going to get louder and more vocal.

Back to the lamentable list of grievances, and it is a list, make no mistake about that: restored data has been reported by some baffled device owners as being incomplete. Actual gaps exist in data packages. So, are Android users disgruntled by the 25MB limit and the gaps in restored data? They, for sure, aren't posting glowing reviews about a service that has let them down one time too many.

What can users do to communicate their dissatisfaction?

While there are competing data backup services available, many of which offer cloud syncing features, it's tough to find one that seamlessly hosts and then restores every Android setting. Remarkably Google One makes this promise, perhaps explaining why there is no drive to improve Android's native backups. Also, Samsung devices are covered, with Samsung Cloud providing a reliable data safety net. OnePlus Switch provides similar functionality. When looking for an alternate backup solution, make sure to look for desirable features like end-to-end data encryption and easy data migration tools when utilizing such brand-flavored services.

But perhaps we're drifting away from the broader issue, and that, of course, is the mixed level of professionalism practiced by Google. At best, backing up your device is a tedious prospect; at worst, it's a high-stakes gamble. A user's entire identity can be held suspended inside a lean, mean phone machine, and it can be lost in moments by what's essentially an unreliable backup solution that's done little to improve in years.

So, what do you do? Simple, make a noise and let Google know about your grievances wherever you can, which is precisely how articles like this get written, when users have had enough and it's time to relay that frustration in the press. This is Android Police after all, and it's high time Google did something about Android's unreliable backup system.

A proactive product of personal phone perturbation

Let's face it: Android has fallen behind Apple when it comes to backups, and that's a hard pill to swallow. iCloud isn't without its own problems, but reliability doesn't seem to be one of them. A break could be given to the Android service by saying the sheer bulk of devices has overloaded its servers, but that feels like a cop-out. Designers are paid to implement scalability solutions, so there should be a reliable backup/restore solution in place for Android, one that actually works. The truth is the underlying issue has been obfuscated and hidden away for so long that only now is the growing internet chatter starting to fester.

The addition of the recent kernel bug only served to amplify these voices to the point that this ridiculous shortcoming can no longer be tolerated. Android Backup isn't fit for purpose, and a more reliable backup solution needs to absolutely be a priority before more and more people discover there are greener pastures beyond Android.

It's time for Google to craft a reliable backup solution. The call is clear: adapt or watch the base leave you in the dust.