Google has been previewing a handful of new accessibility features across several products for Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Alongside adding accessibility tags to apps in the Play Store, the company is introducing new features to apps like Gmail and Meet to improve the way people with disabilities use their devices.

Google announced on Thursday that it is bringing the ability to add alt-text to images in Gmail. Alt-texts are short descriptions of an image that appear when a picture fails to load, and they're also read aloud by screen readers — the latter is what Google is including this feature for. This change will help people who use screen readers know what the attachments sent to them are about. Google says the update is already rolling out to users.

It's also introducing a new multi-pin feature for Google Meet that allows you to pin multiple video tiles to your screen. During a collaborative session, this should allow people with disabilities (such as those who are deaf or hard of hearing) to see both the presenter's screen and the interpreter's screen simultaneously. Even for people without disabilities, the ability to pin multiple people to the screen during a Meet call is a game-changing feature.

Google also has something for those with visual impairments. To make video content more accessible, it's introducing audio descriptions that verbally explain what's shown on screen. The feature will be available for all English language YouTube Originals content from a year ago and onwards.

Finally, Google is expanding Project Euphonia to include four more languages — French, Japanese, Hindi, and Spanish. Project Euphonia is a research initiative that the company introduced in 2019 to work with people with speech impairments to create more accommodating speech recognition models. The findings are used to train the technology that powers voice typing AI and virtual assistants.

