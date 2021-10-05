When Google announced its new lineup of Nest cameras this summer, availability varied. The new battery-powered Nest Cam outdoor camera and Nest Doorbell (battery) were both available quickly, but the smart floodlight camera and indoor Nest cam were both merely teased for the future. Google didn't give us precise dates at the time, but they're both available for purchase now.

If you need a refresher, the Nest Cam with Floodlight combines a 2-megapixel (1080p video) camera with a pair of 4000K, 2400 lumen, adjustable brightness floodlights. Unlike some other models in the lineup, it's meant to be used hardwired, though it does include a built-in rechargeable battery in case the power drops out. Other features like night vision, an IP54 rating, 2.4/5GHz 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 support, and motion detection round out the hardware. It also has some snazzy AI features for things like object category and face detection, all of which work solely on-device, though face detection requires a paid subscription to use. Unlike prior Nest cameras, this one was built to be used from the Home app directly (yay). This one runs $280 over at the Google Store.

The Nest Cam (indoor, wired) has a longer, dumber, bracketed name and similar hardware features: 1080p video, night vision, etc. It doesn't have a backup battery, though, and there's no IP rating, given the indoor use case. In all, it's the least capable of the entire lineup, but it's also the most affordable at just $100. You can also get it with a snazzy maple wood base for an extra $20 more, all available at the Google Store.

We haven't had a chance to review either just yet, so stay tuned for our assessment later if you'd rather wait for that. In the meantime, one word of advice: Don't buy either if you aren't willing to sign up for a Nest Aware subscription for $6 a month or $60 a year.

