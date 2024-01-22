Summary Google's top goal for the year is to update Google Bard to become the world's most advanced and safe AI service.

A leaked goal list for the company shows us the company's key goals for 2024

Google also plans to enhance efficiency and productivity and deliver cost savings, possibly through AI integration and job cuts.

January is often when we all reflect on our lives and make goals for the year ahead to help us work out what we’d like to do with the next 12 months. The world's biggest companies are no different, and Google has a list of goals it wants to hit in 2024. Its goals are likely a little more ambitious than yours though as its first goal is to update Google Bard so it becomes the world’s most advanced and safe AI service to better compete with ChatGPT and the myriad of competing services.

In the latest company-wide memo from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, he has laid out his seven goals for the company over the next 12 months. The Verge acquired the note, and here’s the list of all seven goals that all Google employees have seen:

Deliver the world’s most advanced, safe, and responsible Al. Improve knowledge, learning, creativity, and productivity. Build the most helpful personal computing platforms and devices. Enable organizations and developers to innovate on Google Cloud. Provide the world’s most trusted products and platforms. Build a Google that’s extraordinary for Googlers and the world. Improve company velocity, efficiency, and productivity, and deliver durable cost savings.

Those are lofty goals, and they give us a good idea of where the company wants to head. It isn’t a big surprise that artificial intelligence is its first goal listed, and it appears that is the company's main aim for the year. Expect to see major improvements to Google’s Bard technology and its associated Gemini tech. We're now often seeing the tech being added to further Google services, and it’s expected that the company will make big improvements to the underlying technology with its upcoming Gemini Ultra launch.

That main goal feeds into point number three, which suggests we’ll be seeing more improvements to Pixel devices from the company. Google will always say it wants to make better products, but the use of the word "helpful" suggests we may see further integration with AI technologies in the Pixel 9 series and other gadgets that launch this year.

The other big point here is that the company aims to improve its efficiency and productivity, as well as deliver cost savings. AI will likely be a part of that, but Pichai noted last week that the company will be making further job cuts throughout the year, so that’s likely part of what he’s referring to here. Let's see how Google does with these goals over 2024, but this further cements that AI is the big focus for the company and we'll continue to hear about improvements to Bard and its related technologies.