Summary Google's enhanced Find My Device network offers privacy and anti-stalking measures, ensuring device location even when switched off.

The current US and Canada availability will expand globally over the next couple of months, with support coming for non-Pixel premium devices.

Beyond phones, Bluetooth earbuds and tracking tags will soon be integrated into the Find My Device network for enhanced security.

After months of rumors and delays, Google's Find My Device network finally went live. The wait was worth it though, with Google including several privacy and anti-stalking protection measures in the network. Even better, Google's implementation ensures you can locate the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro even when switched off. But like everything that Google does, there's a catch here. The network is only available in the US and Canada, but this will soon change.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that the global rollout of the Find My Device network "will be completed over the next couple of months." A more precise timeline would have helped, but still you should expect the enhanced device tracking service to be available in your region by late June 2024.

Similarly, Google is working with SOCs and device makers to bring offline phone finding support to non-Pixel devices. A Google representative told Android Authority, “We are working with other SOCs and OEMs on how we can bring the capability to find devices with dead batteries to additional premium Android devices."

On the Pixel 8 series, the company uses specialized hardware to achieve this, enabling the Bluetooth chip to get power for a few hours even when the phone is switched off or out of battery. Google's statement makes it clear that offline phone finding will only make its way to premium and flagship Android devices and won't be available for budget phones.

The statement does not make it clear if existing flagship Android phones like the Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 will get offline phone finding support in Find My Device or if the feature will only be available on new devices.

Besides Android phones and tablets, some popular Bluetooth earbuds will also gain support for the Find My Device network. Google's Pixel Buds Pro is the first in line to get the feature, with the Sony WH-1000XM5, JBL Tour Pro 2 and One M2 slated to gain Find My Device network support with a firmware update soon.

New Bluetooth trackers with support for the network will launch in May from Chipolo and Pebblebee, with offerings from Eufy and Jio coming later this year.