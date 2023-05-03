Since the release of Material You with Android 12, Google has slowly but steadily updated its suite of apps to adapt to its new design language. The transition has been slow, with apps like Google News getting their Material You makeover only recently. And then there's Files by Google, which picked up Google's new design language in 2021, though it always felt like there was room for improvement. That's happening now, as Files by Google is getting more Material Design 3 love, including a revamped homescreen.

The new interface looks and feels a lot cleaner and more modern. Almost all UI elements are now done in Material Design 3 with better support for Material You and dynamic theming. One notable change is that the search bar is now prominently displayed at the top across the app, irrespective of the tab you are in. This UI revamp does not include the new "Important" tab spotted in development a few months ago.

Left: Old Files by Google UI; Right: After the Material Design 3 makeover

Another small change in the Nearby Share tab is the updated feature description. It highlights the various benefits of the peer-to-peer file sharing tool, including the ability to transfer data locally between devices without an active internet connection.

Left: Old Nearby Share tab in Files by Google; Right: Post the Material Design 3 update

There are no new tools or feature addition in the file manager, with the update only focusing on the UI revamp. The Material Design makeover of Files by Google is rolling out with v1.292.525444002, though there's a server-side update on top of that. While I am already seeing the new design on my Pixel 7 Pro, my other phones continue to have the old interface despite running the latest build. Once the update is rolled out, Files by Google, which is already one of Android's best file management apps, will become even better.