Google Chrome has long-maintained its top spot in the global market share. Seamlessly syncing across devices, tab groups, a built-in password manager, and helpful extensions are just some of the few reasons why it has claimed and maintained its position at the top, all without an early movers advantage.

The vast range of supported extensions for Chrome, from casual ones that find coupons for you or help you manage volume on tabs, to more formal ones like password managers and VPNs, extensions are core to the Chrome experience. Last year, in December, the tech giant shared its own favorite list of extensions for 2023. Like clockwork, Google is now back with its top suggestions for 2024.

The tech giant highlighted 12 extensions on the Chrome Web Store, which together, offer a decent mix of productivity, entertainment, and even some online shopping magic.

To organize day-to-day tasks, the tech giant highlighted Todoist, a solid extension that can help users plan out their day, manage and track priorities, add websites to reading lists, and more. The extension boasts app integration with over 60 apps, including the likes of Google Drive, Dropbox, Zapier, Evernote, Slack, and more.

Borrowing a feature from Todoist, Evernote Web Clipper is the second extension on Google's list, and it essentially allows users to save things that they see while browsing directly to their Evernote account. This can include webpages, articles, or PDFs, and more, making it easy to retrieve the information when the need arises.

Source: Google

'Bardeen: Automate Browser Apps with AI' is third on the list, and as its name suggests, the extension can help you automate manual tasks across apps and websites. According to the extension's description on the Chrome Web Store, it essentially uses a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot that can help users create custom automations in simple language, which includes:

Web data scraping

Automating content creation and copywriting process

Right click automations

Google Maps extractor, and more

Momentum, on the other hand, was the tech giant's central productivity dashboard, offering focus modes, to-do lists, shortcuts to most visited/favorite websites, and more. Most importantly, the extension transforms Chrome into a browser that "helps you feel calm, keep focus, and stay energized," complete with a new background, mantra, and quote each day.

Source: Google

Other productivity-focused extensions that the tech giant highlighted include 'Text Blaze: Templates and Snippets' and 'Immersive Translate - Translate Web & PDF.'

On the entertainment front, the tech giant highlighted extensions like 'Volume Master' and 'Turn Off the Lights.' The former is essentially a volume booster that can control the volume of specific tabs, amplifying it up to 600 percent. The extension's description suggests that it can enhance music with extra bass, and can also make spoken dialogue easier to hear with voice boost.

'Turn Off the Lights,' on the other hand, is an easy-to-use extension that essentially dims your webpage when you're watching videos. It can also convert websites that don't natively support dark mode into a visually appealing, low-light experience.

Source: Google

To save money while shopping online, Google highlighted CouponBirds, which automatically finds coupons to apply to save money while shopping online. The free-to-use extension supports over 30,000 stores, including the likes of Walmart, Macy's, JCPenney, Target, and more.

Additionally, Keepa, like CamelCamelCamel, can help you track the historical pricing of products on all supported Amazon sites. Additionally, it can also send price drop and availability alerts, alongside daily deals, an overview of recent drops, international pricing, and more.

The last two extensions don't necessarily fall into any of the categories mentioned above, but are still likely worth mentioning. 'Stylish - Custom themes for any website' lets users customize individual websites with themes, skins, and background of their own choice. The extension works with Google, YouTube, Pinterest, Discord, Spotify, Instagram, and more, essentially allowing users to add a filter of their choice to their most visited websites.

Ice Dodo, on the other hand, is a light 3D game developed by Onionfist Studio. It tasks you with following a race track, avoiding cones, and reaching the finish line. It sounds simple, but the game's difficulty ramps up quickly. The game offers over 680 maps to race through, and is a fun addition to your break time routine.

Those were Google's curated list of extensions, but we have a list of our own. Surprisingly, there are three extensions that overlap, but you'll have to go through our list to find out which ones!