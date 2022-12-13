Google Nest Audio $75 $100 Save $25 Google's Nest Audio provides excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers excellent sound quality. You can even pair two units using stereo pairing to enjoy even better music quality. At its discounted price, the speaker is too good to pass. $75 at Google Store $129 at Google Store (2-pack) $75 at Best Buy

Despite being over two years old, the Nest Audio remains one of the best Google Assistant-powered smart speakers you can buy. We were blown away by Nest Audio's sound quality improvement over the Google Home when it first launched, especially at its $100 price tag. Over the Black Friday weekend, the Nest Audio was down to just $50, and you could even snag a pair of the speakers for $90. Missed that deal? While you can't get the speaker at that price again, the Google Store has discounted the Nest Audio by $25 until Christmas Eve. Or buy a pair for $129 after a massive $71 discount.

While there are plenty of smart speakers on the market, none of them can beat the value the Nest Audio provides. Besides the excellent sound quality, the speaker can process voice commands quickly. And thanks to a trio of far-field microphones, the Nest Audio can pick up your voice from even across the room.

A single Nest Audio is loud enough for an average-sized room. For extra loudness or if you want to place the speaker in your living room, consider buying a pair. You can set them up in stereo pairing and enjoy excellent stereo audio. The only downside is the lack of a 3.5mm audio input jack, but you can always stream audio over Wi-Fi from your favorite music streaming service.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you could get a pair of Nest Audio speakers for less than the price of one. That deal sold out quickly, so you might have missed that offer. Nonetheless, the Google Store's latest deal is not bad either. You can get one Nest Audio for $75 or buy a pair for $129 ($71 off). The offer lasts until December 24, and if you place your order now, the speaker will be delivered to your place before Christmas.