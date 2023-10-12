Summary All premium smartphones launched in the last couple of years support eSIM.

Android needs to improve the eSIM migration process to streamline the transition between devices.

Google's new eSIM migration tool in the Pixel 8 simplifies the process, but it may not work with all devices or network operators.

Apple ditched the physical SIM card slot with the iPhone 14 series in the US in 2022, boosting eSIM adoption. The best Android phones also feature eSIM support, though none of the manufacturers have taken the bold step of eliminating the SIM card slot from their devices. But with Apple going all in on eSIM, the SIM card slot's death is inevitable. Before that happens, though, Android needs to streamline its eSIM migration process. Google promised to fix this at MWC 2023, and with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, its new eSIM switching tool has gone live.

As tipped to Mishaal Rahman, the Pixel 8 on first boot will prompt users to migrate their existing eSIM from the current Pixel phone to the new one. While transferring eSIM between devices should have been straightforward, it is pretty convoluted.

Without a migration tool, you must first unregister the eSIM from your old phone and then reactivate it again on the new device. And in some cases, you might even have to contact your carrier for this. Given the added friction, it's not surprising that eSIM adoption has not exactly taken off among consumers unless forced upon them by the device manufacturer. The new eSIM migration tool in Pixel 8 should simplify the eSIM migration between phones to a great extent.

Additionally, the tool offers an option to convert your physical SIM into an eSIM profile. But as with any new technology, there are teething troubles here as well. Mishaal notes the migration tool might not work between every device and network operator, so your mileage may vary.

Google is not the first in the Android ecosystem to launch an eSIM migration tool. Samsung beat Google to the punch here, with One UI 5.1 letting you convert your physical SIM to an eSIM. It also broadened carrier support for eSIM transfer between compatible Galaxy devices.

It is currently unclear whether Google's eSIM migration tool works with other non-Pixel devices and iPhones. Carrier support is also a big question mark, with some operators charging a small fee for transferring eSIMs between devices.

As eSIM adoption picks up among consumers, transferring your eSIM between phones from different device manufacturers should become much easier. Until then, stick to your physical SIM card or be prepared to face a few issues when migrating to eSIM. If you need help, go through our guide on activating an eSIM on every major US carrier for detailed instructions.