December’s prime time for gift-giving, and earlier this month we learned about a special treat arriving for Google’s Pixel phones, with the announcement of the latest Pixel Feature Drop. At least, that was good news for owners of the Pixel 3a through 5a, but Google told us we’d be waiting at least another week before distribution got underway for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This afternoon Google finally makes good on its promise, with updates for the 6 and 6 Pro alike headed out presently.

Google initially talked about releasing the update with varying specificity, mentioning a vague ETA of later this month, as well as sometime this week. We had to turn to an announcement post in the company’s Japanese support forum to get an actual date: December 13.

All day long we’ve been judiciously checking our Pixel 6 phones wondering if we’d indeed see the update arrive as scheduled. And while things were looking a little hairy for a while there, we’ve finally started to see the update arrive.

If you haven’t gotten your notification just yet (and you’re of the impatient type), check out Google’s download pages for both factory images and OTA files. Just make sure you're grabbing the right ones, as we're looking at separate releases for both US carriers and EMEA carriers, as well as one for everyone else.

