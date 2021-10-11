There are still eight days to go until Google’s launch event for the Pixel 6, and that leaves us plenty of time for some final leaks to squeeze in under the wire. We’ve known all of the color variants for both models since the official reveal back in August, but as any Android fan can tell you, calling a smartphone “black” just isn’t good enough. Google has always used kitschy color names for Pixels, and its latest series is no different.

According to a new leak from M. Brandon Lee, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will indeed continue the naming tradition started way back with the original “Really Blue” model. The smaller device will come in “Kinda Coral” and “Sorta Seafoam,” while the Pro model includes “Sorta Sunny” and “Cloudy White.” Both phones are offered in “Stormy Black,” perfect for anyone who prefers a plain color that’ll match any aftermarket case or skin.

Google is the latest company to continue only offering its premium devices in neutral tones while restricting the more vibrant pink and green options to the smaller model. We’ve certainly complained about that recently, and with any luck, it’s something that will change for next year’s inevitable Pixel 7. Considering Android is all about personalization these days, holding back specific colors from potential Pro-level users seems counterintuitive at best.

Apart from the official color names, these screenshots also include some interesting notes concerning what Google thinks of its latest smartphones. The Pixel 6 is referred to as offering “a high-quality experience at great value,” while its big brother is named the company’s “first pro-level phone.” For anyone who’s been patiently waiting for a real next-gen flagship device since the Pixel 4, that certainly sounds promising.

