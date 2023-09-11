Summary Google Camera v9.0 is set to bring small tweaks to the camera UI, including reorganized settings and a new app icon.

Version 9.0.115.561695573.37 of Google Camera will introduce a persistent toggle in the viewfinder for switching between photo and video modes, along with other small changes.

The new Camera app will likely launch on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with a potential rollout to other Pixel devices in the future.

We're coming up on the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro next month, and Google is getting its Camera app ready for the occasion. Per a report on the reputable Google News Telegram channel, Google Camera v9.0 is on the horizon, and it looks set to bring a bunch of small tweaks to the camera UI, including reorganized settings and a new app icon.

According to the Telegram post, version 9.0.115.561695573.37 of Google Camera will introduce a number of small-but-useful changes. The biggest organizational tweak is a change to the strip of camera functions shown under the shutter button: there'll be a persistent toggle in the viewfinder for switching between photo and video modes, and the strip will only show the appropriate functions for the mode you're shooting in.

There are a couple of smaller changes, too. You can now swipe up in the viewfinder to open the Camera app's settings, and the positions of buttons to open the camera roll and switch between front- and rear-facing cameras have been swapped. Finally, the Camera app's icon is getting a minor update that makes it a little more legible, with a larger camera silhouette proportional to the overall icon's size.

We saw this new UI in action earlier this month, but this is the first time we've seen the new Camera icon — or the update's version number. It hasn't been officially confirmed that this new version of the Google Camera app will launch on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but the timing lines up neatly: the new phones will launch at a Google event in New York on October 4, just weeks from today. Wherever the new UI makes its debut, we expect to see the refreshed Camera app on most Pixel devices in the near future.