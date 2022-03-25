If you're constantly balancing meetings and deadlines, Google Calendar is basically a lifesaver. The app already makes it easy to create appointments for anyone within your workplace or school — perfect for setting up a meeting or designating sign-up times for office hours. Now, Google is bringing its scheduling prowess to more people to use outside your organization.

The company announced that external appointment scheduling is coming to lots more Workspace accounts, making it easy for anyone to sign up for a time slot using your calendar — even if they aren't signed in with a Google account. Based on today's demo, this feature allows anyone to open a booking page from an entry, choose an available time slot, and confirm a meeting.

As the creator, you can create recurring time slots with 15-minute intervals, allowing you to set multiple appointments per day to meet with clients or outside contractors. While Google will auto-create a Meet call if you request one, you can also set your appointments to be held over the phone or in person. The scheduling tools look pretty thorough, so you should be able to craft and create meetings to match your availability.

If it sounds familiar, it's probably because you're self-employed. This tool was first introduced last year as part of Google Workspace Individual, a plan designed for anyone working by themselves. As part of this wider launch, it's coming to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers. That's a lot of potential clients finally getting to make use of a long-awaited feature for Calendar.

Unfortunately, everyone else — including legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers — will have to keep waiting. Rollout kicked off on March 24th, though it may take up to 15 days to reach every user.

