If you're looking for a quick way to get into the Christmas spirit, music's probably your best bet. Sure, you could flip on the radio or find a playlist on Spotify, but where's the magic in that? If you're looking to create some holiday fun of your own, Google's Blob Opera has returned for another round of Christmas caroling.

The company unveiled its machine-learning experiment this time last year, combining some fun vocal effects with easy slider tools to let anyone create a unique composition. If you weren't feeling up to the task of writing your very own opera, Google also threw in some preset Christmas classics for your auto-playing enjoyment. After returning this past summer for a duet with Tune-Yards at I/O, Blob Opera has made a comeback just in time for your (hopefully not canceled) holiday parties.

It seems like the lineup of songs is more or less unchanged from last year, offering favorites like "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," and "Jingle Bells." You can keep dragging and sliding the blobs to change the song's sound, adding an interactive element to the mix. Google has also given the blobs a slight makeover since this summer, now showing off colorful gradients in addition to donning some Santa hats.

As always, the company is also offering a Santa tracker this year. Both make for a fun and festive evening, especially if you're looking to entertain kids.

