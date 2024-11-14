Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) $70 $100 Save $30 Google is getting ready for the holidays and has begun discounting its products, including the Nest Cam (Wired). It's the company's top security camera, and it would make a great addition to any smart home at today's sale price of $70. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Smart security cameras can significantly improve your peace of mind, whether you're at home, at work, or on vacation. This is because you can access these cameras remotely and instantly see what is going on. Are the kids home from school yet? Did your dog Rosco get into the trash again? Want to keep an eye on the plumber while they work on your kitchen sink? You can do all of these things from your phone, tablet, or other internet-connected device when you have a smart camera, and it's probably a lot less expensive than you think. For example, Google's 1080p HD Nest Cam is currently on sale for just $70.

Why you should purchase the Google Nest Cam

The Nest Cam is super easy to recommend for those that are already steeped in the Nest ecosystem—especially with the current discount. One of the standout aspects of the device is its integration with Google Assistant. Setup is quick, and it pairs seamlessly with other Nest products, giving you a smooth experience across your smart home gadgets. The deep Home app integration also makes it easy to control and monitor everything from one place.

As for the features, the Nest Cam streams and records video in full 1080P HDR. This means you not only get clear security footage, but you can also see key details in bright, high-contrast sunlight. And on the flip side, night vision helps you keep an eye on things in situations where there is low light or darkness. Rounding out the list is two-way audio, so you can talk to anyone (or even a pet) within range of the Nest, encryption to protect your privacy, intelligent alerts for more useful notifications, and up to 60 days of video history. Note that, as in most cases these days, some of these features are hidden behind a monthly subscription plan (Nest Aware).

Are there better smart home security cameras? Sure. Are there less expensive options? You bet. But there are a lot of reasons to like the Nest Cam—particularly if you already have other Google Assistant devices and/or you plan on taking advantage of the $8/month Nest Aware plan. It's one of the better-looking cameras on the market, it delivers clear video with an above-average field of view, and with today's discount, its price is in line with our other top picks. With Black Friday just a few weeks away, you're welcome to wait and see if the discount steepens, but this is a solid price, and we aren't expecting it to drop much, if any, further.