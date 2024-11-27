Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's second foldable, packing massive multi-generational improvements. While expensive at $1,800, you can pick the device at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday for $1,500. And if you have a device to trade-in, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for as low as $800. $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Google Store

Google's second-gen foldable — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — is a significant upgrade in every key area over its predecessor. It features a bigger and brighter display, thinner and lighter chassis, faster internals, and better cameras, all of which help deliver a better user experience. No wonder it is among our favorite foldables to own.

The only issue with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the steep $1,800 MSRP. While such price tags are the norm for foldables, this Black Friday, you can get a flat $300 discount on Google's second foldable and snag one at its lifetime low price of $1,500.

Why you should jump on this Pixel 9 Pro Fold Black Friday deal

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the slimmest foldable available in the US, with a thickness of 10.5mm. It is also notably lighter, at 257g, compared to the Pixel Fold's weight of 283g.

Despite the weight reduction and focus on slimness, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs bigger displays than its predecessor. The outside of the foldable houses a 6.3-inch Super Actua cover display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate, while the inner folding display now measures 8 inches. Both panels can hit a peak brightness of 2,700 nits while showing HDR content.

Internally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs the same internals as its Pixel 9 siblings. This includes a Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256 or 512GB of storage. A 4,650mAh cell provides juice to the phone, providing a claimed battery life of up to 72 hours.

The cameras are also impressive, though not as good as the Pixel 9 Pro. There's a 48MP f/1.7 aperture primary shooter, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP 5x optical shooter. At the front, there's a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

If you have already made up your mind about buying a foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should be your top pick. And while the phone is expensive at $1,800, you can get it at a notably lower price this Black Friday.

Both Amazon and Google Store are taking $300 off the foldable. Even better, Google's online store is running a trade-in program where you can save up to an extra $760 by exchanging your current phone. The best values are for Pixel and iPhones, with Google ready to give you $700 for the Pixel 8 Pro. This means you can get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for effectively $800.

Remember that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also ships with a one-year Gemini Advanced subscription, which is an additional $240 savings.