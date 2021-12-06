If you’re one of the millions of people using the Google Phone app on your smartphone, you’re already enjoying some of the great features like call screening, blocking numbers, and visual voicemail. You also might have noticed that calls from some businesses (ones with a Google My Business listing) display the company name and category in the caller ID. Going forward, Google is going to be relying more on users to help categorize incoming calls, and we're now starting to see the first signs of that.

When viewing calls in the Recents screen, a button has started to appear under recent calls asking if the call was either to or from a business. Tapping on the button makes a pop-up menu appear from the bottom of the screen where you can tell Google just what kind of business it is.

We’ve known this was coming for a month now, but we’re just now seeing it go live — it’s all part of Google’s push to expand its business caller ID coverage. As more and more companies become identified this way, that information will be made available to everyone who uses the Google Phone app.

