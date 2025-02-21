Summary A firmware update meant to address overheating Fitbit batteries is causing issues.

Users report a significant drop in battery life post-update.

Affected users may be eligible for a $50 payout.

Google issued a mandatory firmware update for Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense devices last month. The update was meant to address issues that were causing batteries in some of those devices to overheat. Now, as reported by The Verge, some users that received the update are experiencing new problems.

According to user reports on both Fitbit's forums and Reddit, affected Fitbit devices' batteries are losing their charge much faster than they did before the firmware update. A Versa 3 owner reports that while their tracker used to last five to six days on a charge, after the update, it makes it less than a day. An owner of the original Fitbit Sense says that their "battery has started dying rapidly." Posts about these issues each have comments from multiple other users who describe similar experiences.

In a Fitbit Help Center forum post, Google acknowledges the issue, stating that the firmware update in question "will reduce the risk of the battery overheating and reduce battery capacity." This is ultimately good for user safety — an overheating battery could potentially injure someone, or even cause a fire. But greatly reduced battery capacity limits the appeal of a Fitbit device, which are typically known for their longevity relative to other wearables. One affected user describes their watch as "unusable" following the update.

If you're affected, you might be eligible for a payout

Annoying as it may be to be out a fitness tracker, affected users aren't being left completely high and dry. Google's set up a form where users impacted by the recent firmware update can register for an "appeasement" of $50. That won't cover the original purchase price of the Versa 3 or Sense, which retailed for $229 and $329, respectively. But considering the watches were released nearly five years ago, it's certainly better than nothing.

If you have a Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense that's exprienced a significant drop in battery life after the recent firmware updates, you can fill out a form to determine your "eligibility to receive an appeasement of $50" here.