It's been close to a year since Google announced at its I/O event that some interesting new features were coming to mobile search, namely the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. The tech giant rolled out that key feature for iOS shortly after I/O, and now it's finally getting around to Android.

Mishaal Rahman, the former editor-in-chief of XDA, received a tip that the new delete option was rolling out, and The Verge was able to confirm that it is available. In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said that the feature is indeed rolling out and everyone who uses the app can expect to have it "in the next few weeks.”

Google intended to make the feature available on Android before the end of last year, but obviously, the company missed the deadline. The next question many might have is whether this will end up integrated with desktop search. The May I/O event just indicated it would come to more than one platform. At the moment, a future where we can delete 15 minutes of searches no matter what device we're on is still out of reach. Google with care.

Android 13 DP2's hidden features include a clipboard editor, dark mode at bedtime, and more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author