Summary Google is planning to launch an "all-in-one" subscription that will include Nest Aware, 2TB of storage for Photos, Drive & Gmail, and more benefits.

The new subscription will likely cost more than the current 2TB Google One plan, but subscribing to the bundle will save money compared to paying for the services separately.

It remains unclear if Nest Aware will be included in higher-tier Google One storage plans, and this change may cause pushback from Google One users who don't have a use for Nest Aware.

As a part of its Apple One subscription, Apple bundles access to almost all of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud storage space. Google's closest such offering is Pixel Pass Google One, where you get additional storage space for your account, advanced editing tools and features in Google Photos, priority support, dark web monitoring, Workspace Premium, and more. But you still need to subscribe to Nest Aware or YouTube Premium separately. The company could soon fix this problem to a certain extent with a new "All-in-one subscription from Google."

A teardown of the latest Google Home 3.7 release for Android by 9to5Google hints at a new "all-in-one" plan containing "Nest Aware, {two} TB of storage for Photos, Drive & Gmail, and more benefits." The additional perks likely refer to all the other benefits you currently get with a 2TB Google One plan.

There are two tiers of Nest Aware subscription. The basic plan gets you 30 days of event video recording, Familiar faces, smoke alarms, and e911 call support. With Nest Aware Plus, you get 60 days of event video history and 24/7 continuous video recording for up to 10 days on compatible devices. While these additional features are nice, you don't need to pay for a Nest Aware plan to use a Nest security camera.

Interestingly, this super-bundle reference comes just days after Google hiked the yearly Nest Aware Plus fees by 25%, from $120 to $150 annually. As for the basic plan, its price has gone up from $60 to $80 per year. New subscribers will now have to pay the higher fees, while for existing users in the US, UK, and Australia, it will be applicable starting Fall 2023. Google will email existing users at least 30 days before the price hike applies to their account.

The 2TB Google One tier costs $10 per month or $100 annually in the US. Since the basic Nest Aware plan itself starts from $80 yearly, the upcoming all-in-one bundle will likely cost more. Still, you should save some money by subscribing to this plan instead of paying separately for the two services. Plus, you can manage the subscription from a single place, which is much more convenient.

It's unclear if Google will offer Nest Aware access with the higher 5TB, 10TB, and 20TB One storage plans. There's also a possibility that the company will start bundling Nest Aware with all Google One 2TB or higher plans and bump prices across the board. That could cause pushback from existing Google One users who do not own a Nest hardware and have no use of a Nest Aware subscription.

As for making YouTube Premium a part of Google One, Google previously offered Pixel Pass for this. The super-bundle launched in late 2021 alongside the Pixel 6 series but was killed 1.5 years later.