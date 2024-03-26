Summary Google is apparently integrating AI into its search results even for people who have not signed up for Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Some people are now seeing AI summaries at the top of search results in the US, though the experience appears to be showing up for a small subset of users.

Google is testing the feature on a small group of US searches to gather feedback before a wider rollout.

Google is making AI a big deal right at the heart of its search results. Known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), it started off as part of Google Search Labs last May. By November, it had spread to over 120 countries worldwide because of the increasing competition in AI. What it does is give you AI answers straight up and even let you chat back and forth like you're talking to a bot. At first, you had to choose to get in on it. But now, Google seems to be pushing it out to everyone, whether you signed up for it or not.

Search Engine Land reports that a few users in the US are getting a taste of the SGE experience without even signing up for it. So, if you're asking about certain topics, you might notice a new shaded section right at the top of your Google Search results. It gives you a quick summary of what you're looking for, plus links to dive deeper into the topic.

Previously, that section only popped up if you signed up for SGE. However, Google is now shaking things up. According to Search Engine Land, the company is testing this out on a small group of searchers in the US, even for those who haven't activated it themselves. And it seems like you don't even need to be logged into a Google account to get in on the action, as per Search Engine Roundtable.

The limited test seems to be Google's response to rumors that OpenAI is working on its own search tool. Google is spicing up its game by showing AI summaries for trickier searches where you need information from a bunch of different places.

Google wants to hear from more users

According to Search Engine Land, Google is only rolling out these AI overviews if it's pretty sure they'll provide better information than what you'd typically find in regular search results. The Mountain View-based tech giant is doing these tests to gather feedback from a wider range of users, especially those who didn't opt in for the feature.

Google is tinkering with various versions of this new search feature. But just because you see something during these trials doesn't mean everyone else will. Google is still keeping ads popping up alongside these new AI tricks. As for when we'll see this generative AI search fully in action, it remains to be seen.

If SGE gets a widespread rollout, it could seriously shake up the ad-supported media world. Right now, publishers make money when people click on Google links to read their articles with ads. But if SGE starts serving up summaries right at the top of search results, folks might not bother clicking through to the actual articles. That means less cash for the publishers, and they won't be too happy about that.