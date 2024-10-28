Key Takeaways

  • Google's AI Overviews had a rocky start in the US, but it has since expanded to multiple countries.
  • The AI tool is now expanding to over 100 countries and can be used in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Spanish.
  • Users can avoid AI Overviews by filtering search results by Web or by using third-party extensions.

Since their launch earlier this year, Google's AI Overviews haven't exactly been the star feature Google might have hoped for — Circle to Search takes home that crown, proving that first impressions truly matter.

We're sure you remember the whole pizza glue fiasco that went down, but for the uninitiated, Google's AI Overviews got off to a rocky start by suggesting users to eat rocks. Yep, it even suggested that astronauts found cats on the moon, and that adding glue to your homemade pizza could ensure that cheese sticks to the pizza base nicely. The tech giant attributed the inaccurate and dangerous results to the AI tool's tendency to look at websites like Reddit and Quora for search results, and cutting back on them seems to have vastly improved AI Overview results.

Photo of a digital billboard in Las Vegas reading
The AI feature expanded to six new regions, namely the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil, in August. This week, in a truly global expansion, the AI tool is expanding to more than 100 countries and territories around the world. With the expansion, AI Overviews are now available in more than 130 countries, all of which can be found in the table below.

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

U.S. Virgin Islands

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

American Samoa

Antarctica

Australia

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

Cook Islands

Fiji

Guam

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

New Zealand

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

United States Minor Outlying Islands

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo (DRC)

Congo (Republic)

Côte d'Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

United Kingdom

Western Sahara

Zambia

Additionally, users in any of the mentioned countries can utilize AI Overviews in either English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, or Spanish. "So, for example, if you’re in the United States and you speak Spanish, you can now see AI Overviews in your preferred language," wrote Google. The tech giant also indicated that the expansion isn't close to the home stretch, with support for more languages and countries expected "over time."

There's a straightforward way to escape Overviews

AI Overviews in Google Search
Those in the newly-added countries must note that AI Overviews appear whether you're signed in or not, and those not a big fan of the feature have no official way to escape it. When we say that there's no official way to prevent AI Overviews from appearing in your search results, we mean that the tech giant doesn't offer a setting or a toggle that can seamlessly be turned off. There are some workarounds, however, that can be used to prevent AI Overviews from surfacing.

Using the 'Web' search result filter is an easy way to avoid seeing Overviews. You can choose to see Web results manually every time you perform a Google Search, or you can set Web as your default search result. Elsewhere, third-party extensions like Bye, Bye Google AI can also do the trick. You can check out our guide for all the deets.