Since their launch earlier this year, Google's AI Overviews haven't exactly been the star feature Google might have hoped for — Circle to Search takes home that crown, proving that first impressions truly matter.

We're sure you remember the whole pizza glue fiasco that went down, but for the uninitiated, Google's AI Overviews got off to a rocky start by suggesting users to eat rocks. Yep, it even suggested that astronauts found cats on the moon, and that adding glue to your homemade pizza could ensure that cheese sticks to the pizza base nicely. The tech giant attributed the inaccurate and dangerous results to the AI tool's tendency to look at websites like Reddit and Quora for search results, and cutting back on them seems to have vastly improved AI Overview results.

The AI feature expanded to six new regions, namely the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil, in August. This week, in a truly global expansion, the AI tool is expanding to more than 100 countries and territories around the world. With the expansion, AI Overviews are now available in more than 130 countries, all of which can be found in the table below.

Additionally, users in any of the mentioned countries can utilize AI Overviews in either English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, or Spanish. "So, for example, if you’re in the United States and you speak Spanish, you can now see AI Overviews in your preferred language," wrote Google. The tech giant also indicated that the expansion isn't close to the home stretch, with support for more languages and countries expected "over time."

There's a straightforward way to escape Overviews

Those in the newly-added countries must note that AI Overviews appear whether you're signed in or not, and those not a big fan of the feature have no official way to escape it. When we say that there's no official way to prevent AI Overviews from appearing in your search results, we mean that the tech giant doesn't offer a setting or a toggle that can seamlessly be turned off. There are some workarounds, however, that can be used to prevent AI Overviews from surfacing.

Using the 'Web' search result filter is an easy way to avoid seeing Overviews. You can choose to see Web results manually every time you perform a Google Search, or you can set Web as your default search result. Elsewhere, third-party extensions like Bye, Bye Google AI can also do the trick. You can check out our guide for all the deets.