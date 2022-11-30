While Google’s newest HD-only Chromecast came running Android 12 out of the box, its 4K sibling was stuck with Android 10 for over two years. That changed last month when Google finally updated it to Android 12 for TV. Now, the company is rolling out the latest security patch to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K (via 9to5Google). The new update supposedly also brings along fixes for the issues that Android 12 introduced.

The arrival of Android 12 was big news for Chromecast users, but it left a bad taste in their mouths when it finally landed. The update was plagued with several bugs, some broke core features like HDR, while others introduced Bluetooth pairing issues and a noticeable lag.

Besides bumping the security level to October, the latest 148MB update (version STTE.220920.015.A1) for the 4K Chromecast promises to fix bugs, but without explicitly mentioning any known issues. So, it isn’t immediately clear if this update addresses any specific problems users have been facing for over a month.

One Redditor specified that the update didn’t fix the issues Android 12 introduced. But we should wait a while longer for a larger user pool to receive the update to know for sure if this is a one-off case, or if the bugs do indeed linger on. Meanwhile, other users who installed this update pointed out that there is an update included for the Chromecast’s remote controller as well.

In any case, it’s suggested to update the OS when it hits your Chromecast as it includes the latest October patch to enhance the security of your device. You can head to the system settings page to see if the update has arrived on your device.