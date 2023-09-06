Summary Google is now testing a gaming experience called Playables on YouTube for Premium users, following the shutdown of Stadia earlier this year.

The year 2023 began with some bittersweet news for cloud gaming enthusiasts. After several struggling months, Google decided to call it quits on its cloud gaming effort, Google Stadia, for good. It was something many of us saw coming, but it was nonetheless shocking when Google decided to announce it — and the sudden news took even developers and Google employees by surprise. Now, Google wants to do games again — this time, through YouTube, with something called Playables. And the company is now actually starting to test them, so you might even get to play them sooner than later.

YouTube has announced through a support page that Playables, its latest gaming experience, is now being tested as an experiment for YouTube Premium users. Once you have it, you will see a section on YouTube aptly called "Playables" on both your desktop computer and your mobile devices, where you'll have a selection of games to play.

What kind of games will you be able to play on YouTube, you might ask? While we don't have access to this experiment just yet, if previous reports are to be believed, Google will feature a number of arcade-type minigames like the ones that currently live on GameSnacks. So while this will probably not be the section to look for if you want deep AAA titles, it should be good enough if you want to kill your boredom for a few minutes sometimes.

If you have YouTube Premium, you should definitely check your Experiments section to see if you have it now. And of course, if you do, make sure to play some games and have some fun. If you don't want to subscribe to Premium right now, you'll need to wait and see if Google rolls this out to everyone — experiments may or may not make it to primetime, and you could say that's what's fun about them.