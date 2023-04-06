Yesterday, some Google Pay users were treated with exorbitant cashback rewards — we're almost talking dollars on the penny here — and the money stacked up quickly for a lucky few. People were using tap to pay to pick up a candy bar and Google was crediting their accounts with tens of dollars in rewards for "dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience." Unsurprisingly, Google is now walking back this erroneous giving spree.

When Google tests a new feature or program, it often starts by seeding the feature to its employees in a practice it calls dogfooding. So obviously, this Google Pay Remittance experience was never intended for the public, but many users on Reddit reported receiving the rewards after making normal, everyday transactions through their Google Pay app.

Sadly, the fun is over almost as quickly as it started, and Google is sending out emails to the beneficiaries of its blunder informing them that the money was deposited by error and has now been deducted from their accounts in most cases.

But notice how Google says "If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep." From early user reports, it appears this means that if people transferred the rewards out of their Google Pay accounts before the chargeback hit, they got to keep it. The honest users who left it alone got nothing, while people who cashed out got free money.

Users who transferred the money out have reported no chargebacks on their attached cards and no banned Google accounts — just a clean getaway on an epic dogfood caper. So much for honesty being the best policy.

