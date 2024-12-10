Key Takeaways Google releases annual data on popular searches worldwide, offering insights into trends from different regions.

Significant events like the election and the Olympics drove search trends, along with categories like entertainment and food.

You can even see what trends in 2024 were popular in your zip code as well.

If you surf the internet, there's a pretty good chance that you use Google since it's the leading search engine that is used around the world. Of course, that means that Google gathers tons of data each year, and while you might find that fact to be uncomfortable, it does release a list to show what was popular in each part of the world.

For those in the United States, it's not that hard to imagine what might have been trending in 2024, as this year was a big one, filled with events like the election and the Olympics, along with scandals and tons of viral stories. Luckily, you won't have to take a guess as Google has compiled all the data on its annual Google's Year in Search website.

A lot has happened in 2024

As stated before, there have been a lot of events in 2024, and in the US, some of the top trending may not really come as a huge surprise. When it comes to some individuals of interest in the sports world, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were some athletes that topped the charts, along with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Mets.

In addition, we saw the elections recently come and go, which saw a huge surge in searches for participants like Joe Biden, JD Vance, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In the world of entertainment, Katt Willians took the top spot when it came to actors, and Inside Out 2, Dune: Part 2, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice were just some of the top movie searches.

And yes, food searches were as popular as ever, with searches for cookies, muffins, and folks being highly curious about pickle recipes, even searching for "Pickle Dr. Pepper recipe." Also, a song that made its debut nearly a decade ago sprang back onto the charts, with Axel F - Crazy Frog being one of the top Hum to Search: Trending Songs.

And just in case you were curious about where people were looking to go within the US, some of the top attractions were the Sphere in Las Vegas, Navy Pier and Willis Tower in Chicago, along with stadiums like Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, Barclay Center and MetLife Stadium. Of course, these are just a small sample of what was trending in 2024.

You can always check out the full list and check out what was trending in other parts of the world by heading to the Year in Search website. You can even get more granular if you'd like by popping in your zip code to see what was trending locally to you. You can even check out last year's trending data to see if some things managed to remain over the course of another year.