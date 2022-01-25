The Google Workspace suite of office productivity tools is always evolving. The company announced a slew of changes at last year’s Google I/O, and while many have been generally welcomed, not every change has been necessarily good news. For its latest tweak, Google's implementing a user-controlled search history tool.

Workspace users will be able to view their search history for apps including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Currents, as well as keeping track of general access to things like Google Cloud and Sites. More Workspace services are planned to be included in the future.

We've got a couple months to go before Google flips the switch on Workspace history, but starting on March 29 it will be enabled by default. Users will have full control over their search data, with options to delete their info after 3, 18 or 36 months (or never delete it at all).

Exactly how the rollout will proceed depends a little on your Workspace admin and their existing settings for Google's Web & App Activity tool — which currently handles search tracking. Google covers all the bases in its handy FAQ, but the important detail is that regardless of how things used to work at your organization, you'll have direct control over all your search history going forward.

