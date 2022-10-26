In October 2020, Google rebranded its paid business work tool collection G Suite to Google Workspace, complete with a visual overhaul and new remote collaboration features. Since then, it has made a lot more sweeping changes, including killing free legacy G Suite accounts and bringing even its free Gmail account service under the Workspace umbrella. To better cater to small businesses and entrepreneurs, the company launched the Workspace Individual plan in June 2021. But unlike other Workspace offerings, the Individual tier did not pack many features and was not a value-for-money option. Google is changing that today by adding more storage to the Individual tier and expanding its availability to more countries.

Google Workspace Individual plans have so far been available with 15GB of free storage—the same as what you'd get with a free Gmail account. If you wanted more storage, you'd have to buy it separately from Google One. That's now changing, with the account storage quota being bumped to 1TB. This will allow you to store many more files on Google Drive without worrying about running out of space.

Secondly, Gmail's multi-send mode is getting smarter with the addition of mail merge tags. This will allow you to use tags like @firstname to multi-send a unique email to each recipient. Google recently started rolling out mail merge tags to all other Workspace tiers. Do remember that custom email addresses (@androidpolice.com) are not supported on the Workspace Individual plan.

Lastly, Google is expanding the Workspace Individual plan to more markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina. The wider availability and the additional storage come within weeks of the $8/month discounted pricing of the Workspace Individual tier coming to an end. Now, you need to pay $10/month for the plan, though you can save 16% by paying annually.