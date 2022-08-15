Email is an essential part of our workday, but it can quickly become a pain. There are ways to make electronic messaging easier and more automatic, especially when using Google's solution. One consists of customizing your account, such as changing your Gmail display name, as well as setting up an automatic signature that's added at the bottom of outgoing messages.

This time-saving feature can be added in a few minutes and makes it easier for people to know how to reach you by providing key information in your message, such as your contact information, address, job title, and more, which you probably don't type every time you send an email.

Gmail and Google Workspace allow you to customize your signatures using your smartphone and your computer, but also on your Android tablet. Here's how it's done.

How to create a Gmail signature on your Mac or PC

Since your computer is most likely the device from which you'll send the most messages, let's see how you can set up an automatic signature for your outgoing emails.

Open your Gmail or Google Workspace interface using your favorite web browser. If you're using a new account, Google automatically suggests you set a signature in the banner above your email. If you see it, click Set a signature and skip to step 5. Otherwise, click the Settings icon in the upper-right corner. This opens the Quick Settings bar. Click See All Settings to access the full settings menu. Under the General tab, scroll down to the Signature section. Click the Create new button and give your new signature a name. If you need inspiration, something like "Signature" is fine. Your newly created signature displays on the left. A text box on the right side of the panel is where you create its content. Your signature can include rich text, as well as images and links. Use the bar at the bottom of the text box to format your text. Once you're happy with your signature, have Gmail automatically add it to outgoing messages. You can pick from two options: Send it when writing new emails or replying to and forwarding emails. If you chose the second option, it's recommended to tick the checkbox next to Insert signature before quoted text. Otherwise, your signature is added at the bottom of the email, where people may not see it. You can also create more signatures, letting you pick different ones when composing an email. When you're done, click Save Changes at the bottom of the screen. To manually add a signature when composing an email, click the pen in the toolbar and select the signature you want to add.

How to set up a signature using the Gmail mobile app for Android and iOS

Gmail also lets you add automated signatures when sending emails using your phone. These are different from the ones you set using the webmail interface. You can only have a single signature, which is added to all outgoing emails. Also, it can only contain basic text, which can't be formatted, preventing you from adding logos to your signature when using your phone. Nevertheless, it saves you the trouble of manually signing emails and adds your contact information to outgoing messages.

The process only takes a few steps:

Open the Gmail app on your phone or tablet. Tap the menu in the upper-right corner, scroll to the bottom, and tap Settings. Select the Gmail or Google Workspace account for which you want to set a signature. Scroll down to the Mobile Signature section. Tap it to add a signature. Create the signature you want to use for outgoing messages. You can only add unformatted text. Tap OK when you're done. 2 Images Close Gmail automatically adds this new signature to emails you send using your phone. You can only have one mobile signature for each account.

Make email a breeze with your own personalized Gmail signature

Using these tips, you can save time when sending messages. Plus, you'll make it easier for people to reach you by including your contact information at the bottom of outgoing messages. Gmail and Google Workspace also make it easy to customize your signature and have several, and you pick the one to include when sending emails on your computer and phone.

Check out our top Gmail tips for mobile to become an expert at managing your emails on the go. You can also better organize your inbox by freeing up space and creating folders in just a few clicks.