Google's expanding the "feature drop" language it uses around its Pixel updates to Workspace. As spotted by 9to5Google, Google's published a blog post outlining a handful of features announced over the past few weeks. Unsurprisingly, all four major updates outlined leverage Google's AI to get more done inside the Workspace ecosystem.

Google Sheets is getting another AI boost. Google explains that Gemini is now able to "generate deeper insights about contextual trends, patterns, or correlations between different variables in your data" inside Google Sheets. Using AI, you can now create "advaned chart types" that "go beyond the standard charts in sheets." Gemini can also extrapolate from data in Sheets; Google gives the example of a small business owner asking the AI to predict net income for a given quarter using historical information.

NotebookLM, the AI-infused research tool that includes the ability to generate podcast-like "audio overviews," is now a core Workspace service, meaning anyone with a Google Workspace account can use it. Gemini's Deep Research feature that combs the internet to create research reports based on your specific parameters is also now available on Workspace accounts; you can access it by choosing the 1.5 Pro with Deep Research option from the drop-down menu in the top left corner of the Gemini web app.

Finally, Google highlights the ability to use Gemini to search transcripts that are automatically generated for videos stored in Google Drive on your Google Workspace account. You'll find a Transcript option nested under the settings gear that appears in the lower right corner of the Google Drive video player; when you open the transcript, you'll see a search bar near the top of it that lets you quickly skip to whichever part of the video you're looking for.

These features aren't all brand-new; 9to5 points out that the Sheets functionality Google highlights in this "Workspace Drop" was announced in January. Updates to Workspace accounts are never all that exciting for most people — if you don't use Google Workspace at your job, or if you don't have use for any of these particular features, there's not much to get hyped about here. Still, it should be useful functionality for anyone who can take advantage.

The features detailed above are available for Google Workspace accounts right now.