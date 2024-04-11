Summary Google Workspace now offers multi-party approval for sensitive actions, enhancing security for admins.

The new feature requires approval from a designated super admin for changes like two-step verification and account recovery.

Workspace users with specific subscriptions can access the feature, showcasing Google's commitment to improving security.

The ability to share Google Docs, Sheets, and other Workspace products makes it quicker and easier for teams to collaborate, regardless of where members may be working. However, it can become difficult to keep track of all of your files once several people have access. Admin permissions can help you manage the changes made to your files, but the vetting process can be daunting, depending on how many you need to mitigate. Now, Google is rolling out a new feature for Workspace subscribers that may help relieve any concerns about security issues that could emerge.

According to a Workspace update from Google, users will now have access to a feature that requires sensitive actions to be approved by multiple admins. The actions that have been deemed “sensitive” are two-step verification, account recovery, advanced protection, Google session control, login challenges, and passwordless login. If the new security feature is enabled, any changes to these settings will need to be submitted by an admin to a designated super admin for approval.

How Multi-party approval will function for admins

On the admin dashboard, there is a new “Multi-party approval” option under the Authentication section of the Security menu. Upon tapping into Multi-party approval, admins will see expanded details on requests that have been made. Some of the information that can be viewed is a list of collaborators who will be affected by the changes, the date that the request was made, and what will happen after the changes are implemented. The feature is still being rolled out, meaning users may not see it immediately. However, Workspace users with Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium subscriptions can all expect access.

Close

Although Google has been pouring its time and resources into AI — specifically Gemini — as of late, its other products and services have not been left behind. In fact, Workspace is one example of an initiative that the company has continued to improve, and it’s even done so through the integration of AI. Recently, Google announced that it was planning to roll out a slew of AI-based features for Workspace subscribers, such as summary generation and automatic live translation. As the company’s ventures into AI continue to evolve, new features may continue to be centered around the technology in the future.