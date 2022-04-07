Being the only person left in a Google Meet room is like being the last person in the office on a Friday afternoon. Eerily quiet, empty digital space. All you can hear is the sound of your own keyboard clacking away — a truly haunting experience. It might feel like you're being watched, though no one's there. It's creepy. Thankfully, a new update to Google Workspace should help users avoid such unsettling situations.

The search giant just introduced two new improvements to Google Meet: the ability to exit meetings when you're the only user left, and a centralized host management location. With the first improvement, you'll get a prompt asking if you want to stay or go when you're the only person in a meeting for five minutes. If you don't respond after two minutes, you'll be booted from the meeting.

The second Google Meet improvement takes the host and co-host controls that were formerly scattered around and, for a hopefully more intuitive experience, moves those options to one place under the "Host controls" menu. Google says the change should make it easier for you to manage your meeting settings by eliminating the need to go between menus. The ability to easily share screens and join — or leave — meetings at the right time should make leading and attending meetings much more efficient.

These features are rolling out to all Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business, and personal Google accounts starting April 11th. It may take up to fifteen days for all users to see these changes.

