Google Docs is widely celebrated as a premier word-processing solution on Android, Chrome OS, and the web, and it continually receives UI design updates and other enhancements to boost user productivity. Keeping with that tradition of progress, Google has recently announced that Google Workspace is about to improve its file sharing system to simplify the approval process for responding to access requests.

The current system requires file approvers to receive and respond to access requests via email. Now, Google's adding another approach: file approvers will be able to review and respond to requests directly within the file itself. A notification dot on the “Share” button will show when people have asked to access a file, and a new banner at the top of the sharing box should facilitate quicker response times. The update applies to all Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and the rest.

Even as this feature improves workflow, the traditional method of responding to requests using email remains an option. And when the approver makes their decision, if they select the “Notify” checkbox, the original requester will receive an email informing them of that status.

This enhancement to Workspace is just the latest improvement we've seen to how Google services let users share files. Back around the start of the year, for instance, Google started getting smarter about how Meet video call participants could share files between them.

Google is making this sharing upgrade available to everyone, and if you haven't seen it yet, it should hit your account sometime in the next two weeks.