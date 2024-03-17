Every organization has a backend administration that keeps its operations on track. For Google Workspace users, the Admin console is a one-stop shop for managing a team's work environment. Did you recently buy a premium Google Workspace plan for your organization? Do you have an administrator account for an existing one? This guide explains how to access the Google Workspace Admin console on your PC, Mac, or top-end Chromebook.

What you need to access the Google Workspace Admin console

The Google Workspace Admin console is where you manage Google services for the employees in your organization. You can do the following when you're signed in:

Add, remove, and manage users.

Control access to Google Workspace apps. You can turn specific services on and off, like Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, and Calendar.

Set organizational policies and configure security options like two-step verification.

Configure, monitor, and control user devices and activities.

Manage billings and subscriptions.

These controls are only available on accounts with administrative privileges. Regular Gmail accounts, such as xyz@gmail.com, don't work. The account must be a Google Workspace user email enrolled in an enterprise, business, school, or organization. These email addresses usually end in your firm's domain (such as xyz@androidpolice.com), not @gmail.com.

Your workspace account must have administrative privileges to sign in. If you can't sign in, contact another administrator for help or to make you an admin.

Related How to create a Google Workspace user email Add and manage users on Google Workspace to streamline business operations and improve productivity

How to access Google Workspace admin console

Signing in and managing your Google Workspace from the Admin console is straightforward. The process is like signing in to Gmail when you have the proper account type.

Go to admin.google.com in your web browser. Click Add account. On the sign-in page, enter your admin email address. Click Next. Enter your password and click Next to sign in.

After signing in to the Admin console, you're taken to the homepage, where you see an overview of your workspace. It shows active and deleted users, billing information, product updates, domains, and more. The navigation pane on the left contains all the tools you need to configure and manage Google services for people in your organization.

Can you access Google Workspace Admin console on your phone?

There's a Google Admin app for Android and iOS, but it's less functional than using a web browser. While you can access administrative features like managing users and groups on the app, you'll use a web browser for full access.

The app doesn't work on its own. You must activate API access for your organization from your Google Workspace Admin console. After activating access, install the Google Admin app on your Android or iOS device and sign in.

Open the Google Admin app. Tap the Sign in button. Close The app automatically uses the Google Workspace account signed in on your phone. Otherwise, it asks you to sign in. Tap OK and follow the prompts to sign in. Close

Google hasn't updated the Admin app on Android in over two years. Its interface is outdated, and you may have issues while using it.

Google doesn't focus on the app since most people work from desktops. If you need to access the full Google Workspace Admin console on the go, sign in to admin.google.com in your mobile browser and switch to desktop mode for easy access.

Organize your team effortlessly

Now that you know how to access your Google Workspace administrative console, managing Google services and keeping your team productive and secure is easier. While exploring the Admin console to discover its full potential, set proper permissions to prevent unauthorized access to your company's data. When an employee leaves, use Google Takeout to migrate their data out of Google Workspace.