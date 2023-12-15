Summary Google reportedly plans to develop a new AI assistant called Pixie, which aims to outshine Google Assistant and tackle situations where it falls short, especially offline.

Pixie will supposedly incorporate Gemini Nano, a powerful large language model that runs natively on Pixel devices and does not require an internet connection for certain tasks.

Pixie will reportedly mine data from Gmail and Maps to learn user preferences, and there might be plans to introduce Pixie to budget-friendly Pixel A-series phones and the Pixel Watch in the future.

Tech giants worldwide are diving into the AI game, with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft flexing their digital muscles to outdo each other. Recently, Google unleashed Gemini, its latest and most powerful large language model, rocking multimodal skills and promising to outshine anything we've seen before. Gemini was immediately made available in some form on Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro, and it will soon integrate with other Google products. Now, a new report says that Google plans to harness Gemini's power to birth Pixie, a virtual assistant with more tricks up its sleeve than your usual Google Assistant.

Sure, Google Assistant reigns supreme for Android users, showing other digital assistants like Siri and Bixby how it's done. But The Information reports that Google is developing a new AI assistant called Pixie, a Pixel-exclusive assistant aiming to tackle situations where Google Assistant falls short, especially offline.

According to the report, which cites unnamed sources privy to the matter, the AI assistant could make its way to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in the coming year. This is consistent with Google's promise to level up the user experience with some AI-powered tricks.

Pixie is supposed to rock all the usual skills of Assistant, but dropping some new tricks that the existing AI can't match. It would supposedly bring Gemini Nano into the mix, the same powerhouse that's already running on the Pixel 8 Pro. This slimmed-down version of Gemini runs natively on Pixel devices and doesn't need an internet connection to do things like summarize recordings or fire off instant replies. If this is accurate, it looks like Pixie might just outshine Google Assistant.

The upcoming AI is not stopping at just being a snazzy assistant. The report claims that Pixie is also diving into your digital life, mining data from your Gmail and Maps activities to learn your preferences. The sources didn't spill the beans on the details, but they did mention there's a rush to introduce Pixie to the more budget-friendly Pixel A-series and even the Pixel Watch in the future.

Google is also said to be developing futuristic glasses that can identify whatever catches your eye using AI. And if you need help with a math problem or figuring out which end of the hammer to use, these glasses will presumably give you advice.