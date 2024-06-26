Summary Google's Find My Device network for offline tracking had a slow start but is expanding internationally now.

Google is aware of the network's issues and is actively working on improving its speed and reliability.

Changing the Find My Device network setting can enhance tracking abilities even in low-traffic areas.

Google's much-anticipated Find My Device network for offline phone tracking and support for tracking tags went official in April 2024. The network's initial rollout was extremely slow and limited to the US and Canada, with Google expanding it internationally in May this year. Since the network's debut, Find My Device-supported item trackers like the Pebblebee Tag have also gone on sale, but as we noted in our review, Google's crowdsourced tracking network doesn't always work. The good news is that Google is aware of these issues and is working on improving its reliability.

In a statement shared with Android guru Mishaal Rahman, Google notes that it will soon enhance the Find My Device network to improve its speed and ability to track lost items. These changes will roll out "over the coming weeks."

Additionally, the network's reliability will improve as more and more devices join it. Given the slow expansion of the Find My Device network, this could take a few more weeks or months. However, once the rollout is complete, the expanded network coverage should make finding your lost phone or tagged item easy.

Below is Google's full statement:

"We are actively working to roll out enhancements to how the Find My Device network operates that will improve the speed and ability of locating lost items over the coming weeks. Devices are continuing to join the new Find My Device network, and we expect the network to grow, which will also help improve lost device findability. We encourage Bluetooth tag owners to change their Find My Device network setting to 'With network in all areas' to help improve the network's ability to find their lost items in lower-traffic areas."

Change the Find My Device network setting on your phone for a better experience

Google also encourages item tracker owners to change the Find My Device network setting on Android phones to "With network in all areas." This should help them find their tagged item even in low-traffic areas.

By default, the option is "With network in high-traffic areas only," which helps track your lost or tagged device using stored recent locations or the network in busy areas like footpaths or airports. In the latter, the network will only show the location data when multiple Android devices have detected the lost or tagged item. It then aggregates all the data and shows the location based on it.

It's good to see Google's commitment to its Find My Device network and its work on addressing its teething troubles. As the network gains more popularity, its reliability should also improve further.