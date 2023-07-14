Android’s work profile makes it possible to separate your personal and work life on a single device, and Google’s done a lot to make the work profile feel as integrated as possible. For example, when you have a work profile enabled, the Android launcher adds a separate tab (shown above) that contains all your work apps. In Google’s own apps, you can easily switch between your personal and work profiles by tapping your avatar and then selecting a button in the pop-up dialog. Now, Google’s making it even easier to switch between your profiles.

Switching between your work and personal profiles in Google apps is as easy as tapping your avatar, and then selecting a button

When Google added an account switcher to its apps way back in 2019, they made it possible to switch between your Google accounts by swiping up or down on your avatar. Most Google apps these days have this account switcher gesture, including even the Fitbit app. Soon, you’ll also be able to switch between your personal and work profiles in Google apps with a swipe gesture.

Tipster Ramit Suri discovered that they could switch between their personal and work profiles in the Play Store by swiping left or right on their avatar, as shown below:

I can also confirm that this gesture works on my device, as have multiple others shortly following the publication of this article. It’s worth noting that our tipster was running Android 13 on their device, but it’s unclear if this gesture only works on devices running a particular Android version.

Google apparently announced this change would roll out at its annual Android Enterprise Partner Summit, but that event wasn’t open to the public, so we only have a secondhand account from Android Enterprise expert Jason Bayton. Bayton mentioned this change in a blog post covering enterprise-related changes in Android 14, but it’s likely this new gesture doesn’t require Android 14, as it’s working on devices that run Android 13.

If you use a work profile on your device, let us know if this gesture works for you.