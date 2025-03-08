Summary Google recently released a static Doodle for International Women's Day highlighting women's contributions to scientific fields.

The Doodle showcases an illustration with 3D objects representing various scientific disciplines in different colors.

While not interactive, the Doodle serves to acknowledge and celebrate women's significant contributions.

Google has a tradition going back several decades where it celebrates momentous events, red-letter days, and even the lives of eminent individuals with artsy takes on the Google logo on the Search homepage. Collectively known as Google Doodles, each creation is unique, and recent ones celebrate the Year of the Snake, the company's 25th anniversary, and Valentine's Day. To celebrate International Women's Day, Google just dropped another celebratory Doodle.

Doodles in the past have been interactive, but this time, the Search titan has gone for a simplistic, static design that shows the Google logo in grayscale with 3D objects depicting an atom, a DNA strand, a beaker, dinosaur skull, and a space suit, each in a different color. These elements represent various scientific fields, such as space exploration, chemistry, biology, archeology, and mathematics, where the contributions of women have left an indelible impression.

A Google spokesperson told us the new Doodle represents just a small fraction of women's contribution to scientific fields. Specifically, the illustration highlights ancient discoveries and lab research that shaped physics, chemistry, and biology. Clicking today's doodle loads up results for "Women in STEM fields".

While this year's International Women's Day Doodle isn't as interactive or exciting as some others we have seen in the past few months, it is Google's way of acknowledging the significant contributions women have made. That said, this is likely going to be one of those artworks that will never be repeated, so we suggest checking it out while you can, today.

It is already visible on the Search homepage on the web, accessed through a browser on your PC or Android device. If you would like to check out Doodles from the past or Google's best work, the company has a dedicated microsite for these otherwise-ephemeral arts.