The Google Pixel 7 launch on October 6 is set to fully reveal the long-teased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a variety of Nest hardware. Google has confirmed that, and we thought one of those announcements was likely to be the previously teased wired Google Nest Doorbell. Now that product has appeared on shop shelves about five days before the announcement; it may be set to go on sale before the October 6 reveal.

Spotted by a 9to5Google reader in a Best Buy shop in the US, the Nest Doorbell is all packaged up in an almost identical box to the battery version. This product was found directly on the store shelves of Best Buy. Once the customer tried to buy the product, they were told it wasn’t possible as it hadn’t been released yet. They were told the release date is October 4, which may mean we see an announcement before the Pixel 7 launch.

Google has previously said it would be producing a wired version of its Nest Doorbell, but that was late last year, and we believed it would be part of the announcements as part of the Pixel 7 launch. It may be that Google will announce the release ahead of time or that Best Buy’s system has the wrong release date.

According to the customer, the doorbell was priced at $180, and it’ll come in at least a white and dark gray option. Those colors match the battery version of the video doorbell, so it may mean we see the other colors, such as a dark green and a beige option, also on sale.

You can tell whether it’s the wired version of the doorbell with a tickbox at the bottom of the packaging, noting whether it’s wired or battery operated. Otherwise, the packaging matches what you’ve seen previously. If you’re shopping for a Nest Doorbell, keep a keen eye out for this packaging element to ensure you’ve bought the right one.

A previous leak we saw in September gave us a clearer idea of the design, which is mainly similar to the existing battery version of the Nest Doorbell. According to that leak, the product is slightly shorter but thicker than the existing doorbell.