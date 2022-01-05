Smart Lock first came to Chrome OS back in 2015, offering Chromebook users a faster method for unlocking their laptop than having to manually enter their PIN or password. While there's no doubt it's a handy tool, it hasn't been updated in years to take advantage of newer hardware. As part of its announcements for CES 2022, Google is finally bringing fast unlock to Wear OS, complete with support for your entire lineup of gadgets.

Although it's not ready for launch just yet, Wear OS users will be able to unlock their Chromebook, Android phone, or tablet just by having a paired smartwatch nearby. Based on the GIF released today demoing this feature, it requires each wearable device to use a passcode to prevent unauthorized locks. Google describes the method as unlocking whenever you're "close by," so there's likely a limited range it'll work within.

It's a long-awaited feature that should help the entire Android ecosystem feel more interconnected. After all, Apple allows iOS users to unlock their iPhone while it's paired to an Apple Watch, even while wearing a face mask. While Google has offered something similar in the past with Trusted Devices, this method promises to work with more devices, all while — hopefully — being a little more secure. With the company regaining focus on developing Wear OS 3 into a platform people actually want to use, tying wearables closer to the other products you already own is a no-brainer.

It's not the only locked gadget in your life getting easier to unlock. Google's recently-launched digital car keys are currently supported with BMW vehicles on certain Samsung and Pixel phones, and later this year, it'll get a nice UWB upgrade. Any device that supports both car keys and ultra-wideband can receive a copy of your key to allow a friend or family member to borrow the car. Google says this feature is coming to more phones and vehicles this year, expanding the functionality beyond its initially limited scope.

