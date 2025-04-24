Summary Google's Pixel 7a units may experience unexpected battery swelling, resulting in reduced battery life and posing a security risk.

To address this, Google is offering free battery replacements for eligible devices.

Eligibility varies by country, with the company also providing alternative options like a one-time $200 payment or a $300 Google Store credit.

Google has been having some battery troubles with its Pixel devices lately. At the beginning of this year, it rolled out an update for the Pixel 4a to improve the stability of the battery performance. In reality, the update reduced the battery capacity of affected units, leading to shorter battery life. To make up for it, Google offered free replacements to impacted users. Now, it's the turn of the Pixel 7a, with Google determining that certain units may experience unexpected battery swelling. To address this, the company has launched an Extended Repair Program.