Google has just revealed via Twitter that the Pixel 6 series will officially "launch" on October 19th, putting to rest a number of rumors regarding the phone's expected announcement date. Whether "launch" only means a formal announcement event or whether we can expect pre-order or even retail availability then remains to be seen.

The official announcement comes courtesy of the Made By Google Twitter account, pointing to a 10AM PT time for the Tuesday, October 19th event. That puts the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro "Fall Launch" event at exactly two weeks from today.

Google also allegedly has an event planned for today, according to a retracted post published by CNET last month. However, Cnet claimed then that we shouldn't expect any Pixel-related news then. Hands-on camera samples for a preproduction Pixel 6 Pro also leaked just yesterday, pointing to capable improvements in quality (admittedly, peppered with what we are hope just preproduction issues with video performance). Pricing for the two new phones hasn't been formally divulged, but rumors point to a more-affordable-than-expected cost for the non-Pro Pixel 6.

Rumors of an October launch for Google's upcoming phones have circulated for the last month, and the 19th was considered the most likely candidate. Google's also been stepping up its marketing efforts for the phones in the last few weeks, with ads plastered in several major cities and even some Japan-specific teasing (including a funky chip gag). With a "launch" date now locked in, the biggest question that remains is retail availability, and whether this event will precede or coincide with pre-orders and general availability.

