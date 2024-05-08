Summary Google relaunched Pixel Tablet at a lower price of $399 without Charging Speaker Dock.

As a preorder offer, you can get the Pixel Tablet for free in exchange for an old iPad.

Samsung tablets do not get the same trade-in value as iPads.

Alongside the Google Pixel 8a, Google re-launched the Pixel Tablet with a lower $399 price tag. While this is the same tablet the company initially announced in October 2023, it now ships without the Charging Speaker Dock. The lower price should help Google sell more Pixel Tablets, especially since the device has not met with the same success as the Pixel Watch and recent Pixel phones. If that lower price tag is not tempting enough, Google will give you the Pixel Tablet for free if you trade in an old iPad.

Google's online store in the US is running a trade-in offer where you can get the Pixel Tablet for free when you trade in an iPad. And it can be as old as the 6th-gen iPad, which launched in 2018 for $329. Yep, you can trade in your six-year-old iPad and get a new Pixel Tablet after paying the applicable sales tax in your region.

Your old iPad is worth more than you think!

Even if you don't own an iPad, you can probably get a working one for cheap from eBay or Craiglist and then exchange it for a brand-new Pixel Tablet from Google. These crazy trade-in values from Google for old iPads will only last until the Pixel Tablet's pre-order period. After this, you will probably get a lot less for your old iPad. So, if you want the Pixel Tablet for free, you must pull the trigger soon.

Samsung tablets are not getting the same boosted trade-in values

The Google Store started accepting iPad trade-ins a month ago against Pixel Tablet purchases. At the time, the company valued the 6th-generation iPad at $250. So, you are essentially getting $149 more for the same tablet now. While you can exchange old Samsung tablets as well, their trade-in prices are not as good as those of the iPad. Google will only give you $100 for the Galaxy Tab S8, which launched in 2022. In April, though, the company valued the tablet at $250.

Remember that the iPad you send to Google must be in working condition without significant physical damage. Otherwise, your trade-in might be rejected.